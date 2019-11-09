Dream11 Prediction

United States of America vs West Indies Emerging Dream11 Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips USA vs WIE Match 8, Group B Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 11.00 PM IST:

The West Indies Emerging will take a lot of heart from their performance against Guyana. They may have lost the match but they gave Guyana a run for their money. Now they will take on the United States of America on Saturday in a Group B clash at the Brian Lara Stadium and it promises to be a cracker.

TOSS – The toss between United States of America vs West Indies Emerging will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

My Dream11 Team

Patel, Silva, Homraj, Cato, Julian, Greaves (C), Taylor (VC), Pope, T. Patel, Drakes, Harding

Probable Playing XIs

USA: Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Aaron Jones, Akshay Homraj, Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Elmore Hutchinson/Jessy Singh, Xavier Marshall, Sagar Patel, Monank Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Steven Taylor, Rusty Theron

West Indies Emerging Team: Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Kimani Melius, Roland Cato, Yannic Cariah (C), Leonardo Julian, Dominic Drakes, Camarie Boyce, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, Gidron Pope

SQUADS

USA Squad: Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Timil Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Steven Taylor (VC), Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Akshay Homraj, Elmore Hutchinson, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Sagar Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron

WIE Squad: Yannic Cariah (c), Roland Cato, Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd, Gidron Pope, Leonardo Julian, Kevin Sinclair, Jermaine Levy, Kimani Melius, Camarie Boyce.

