United States of America vs Windward Islands Dream11 Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips USA vs WNI Group B Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 11:00 PM IST

The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Barbados, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the Combined Campuses And Colleges Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between United States of American and Windward Islands will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) on November 23.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Monank Patel, Emmanuel Stewart

Batsmen – Xavier Marshall, Desron Maloney, Devon Smith

All-Rounders – Kavem Hodge (captain), Steven Taylor (vice-captain), Karima Gore

Bowlers – Saurabh Netravalkar, Shane Shillingford, Larry Edwards

USA vs WNI Predicted XI:

United States of America: Xavier Marshall, Ian Holland, Steven Taylor (captain), Sagar Patel, Aaron Jones, Monank Patel (WK), Nisarg Patel, Karima Gore, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar,

Windward Islands: Devon Smith (captain), Desron Maloney, Emmanuel Stewart (wicketkeeper), Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Keron Cottoy, Bhaskar Yadram, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Shane Shillingford, Larry Edwards

SQUADS:

United States of America Squad: Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Steven Taylor (vc), Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Akshay Homraj, Elmore Hutchinson, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Sagar Patel, Timil Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron

Windward Islands: Kirk Edwards, Shermon Lewis, Kavem Hodge, Shane Shillingford, Bhaskar Yadram, Ray Jordan, Devon Smith, Desron Maloney, Alick Athanaze, Ryan John, Larry Edwards, Keron Cottoy, Larry Edwards, Dillon Douglas, Emmanuel Stewart

