New Delhi: Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne , who died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52, at a villa in Thailand, had slammed the Russian authorities for invading Ukraine, calling it unprovoked and unjustified.Also Read - Volodymyr Zelenskyy Has Left Ukraine And Currently In Poland, Claims Russia

“The entire world is with the people of Ukraine as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. The pictures are horrific and I can’t believe more is not being done to stop this. Sending lots of love to my Ukrainian mate @jksheva7 and his family,” Warne had said in a tweet. Also Read - 1,000 Indians Still Stranded In Ukraine's Conflict Zones, Trying To Evacuate Them: Govt

The world of sports is still in shock at the demise of Shane Warne as he died of a suspected heart attack. “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” said a statement on the Fox website.

Regarded as one of the greatest-ever bowlers in the history of the sport, Shane Warne had picked up 708 wickets in 145 Tests in a career spanning over 15 years. He was a part of the World Cup-winning Australian team of 1999.

Warne’s first ball of the 1993-94 Ashes series has been written into the history books as the “Ball of the Century”. The ball turned from well outside leg stump to clip the off bail of Gatting’s stumps.

On Friday, Russia’s war on Ukraine entered ninth day as the Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, sparking a fire that was extinguished later. However, the UN nuclear watchdog said there was no sign of radiation leaks.

The Russians have also taken over the strategic port city of Kherson and Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the military operation will press on to “demilitarize” Ukraine even as the day before, Ukrainian and Russian delegates met in neighboring Belarus and agreed to provide safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

In the meantime, the locals in Ukraine have taken up arms and sought shelter. More than 1.2 million people have fled to neighboring countries, the UN refugee agency said.