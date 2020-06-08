Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra, who hails from Delhi, wished citizens all the best on Sunday as shopping malls, restaurants, and places of worship reopen on June 8. Malls, restaurants, and places of worship are reopening at a very critical time as the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state are on the rise. Also Read - Life Limps Back to Normalcy? Religious Places, Shopping Malls Across Country Reopen Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

“Malls, restuarants, places of worship…all open for Delhi from tomorrow. Good luck, Delhi #COVIDー19,” Chopra tweeted. Also Read - Schools Reopening in Delhi: 'Capital City in Community Transmission Stage, Schools Should Not Open Till Vaccine is Developed', Says Ajay Maken

Not long back, Chopra slammed Mumbaikars for not maintaining social distancing in a picture he posted of Marine Drive. “The scenes at Marine Drive-Band Stand last few days are worrying. Cops are making frequent trips…informing citizens to follow the advisory…but our people are paying no heed. Back in hordes every evening. Social-distancing?? What’s that? #COVIDIDIOT,” he wrote.

The scenes at Marine Drive-Band Stand last few days are worrying. Cops are making frequent trips…informing citizens to follow the advisory…but our people are paying no heed. Back in hordes every evening. Social-distancing?? What’s that? #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/j6vytn2xKg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 7, 2020

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the national capital has crossed the 28,000-mark and is constantly on the rise. There has also been outrage among the Delhiites, who are facing problems with hospital authorities.

Meanwhile, the easing of restrictions from the Central government comes at a time when the country recorded a daily jump of COVID-19 cases by over 9,000 for the fifth straight day on Sunday.

The country registered its highest single-day spike of 9,971 new infections taking the total to 2,46,628 and 287 deaths in the 24 hours since Saturday morning. The Union Health Ministry said that the death toll stood at 6,954.