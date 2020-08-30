The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued fresh “unlock” guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic and as part of it, sports gathering of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21 onwards. Also Read - Unlock 4: Cinema Halls to Remain Closed, Open Air Theatres Allowed From Sept 21

There was a blanket ban on sports activities till August 31st but the new instructions mean it has been lifted to an extent. "Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21," the ministry said.

The gatherings, though, will only be allowed with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser, the guidelines read.

Sporting activities across India and the world came to a screeching halt in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Several competitions were either cancelled or postponed including the Tokyo Olympics, Euro Championships, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup among others.

However, league competitions got underway in several European countries but with the rising coronavirus cases in India, the ban on sporting gatherings continued meaning the cash-rich IPL was shifted out of the country.

The T20 league will now get underway from September 19 in the UAE in a bio-secure bubble with fans not permitted inside the venues.

The national sports awards this year were also held virtually.