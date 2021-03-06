Washington Sundar ran out of luck once again during the fourth Test match against England at Narendra Modi Stadium as he missed his well-deserved century by just four runs. Sundar remained stranded on 96 not out as England bowled out India for 365 on Day 3. India lost their last three wickets in quick succession as Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj didn’t even open their account. Also Read - IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 3 Lunch: England 6/0 After India 365-All Out

Sundar, who came out to bat in a critical situation, played with immense confidence and was marching towards his maiden century until Ben Stoke broke his dream and dismiss the last two Indian batsmen Ishant and Siraj in an over. Also Read - IND vs ENG | "A Batsman Who Seems Extremely Insecure": Sanjay Manjrekar Lashes Out at Ajinkya Rahane

Sundar, who made his debut against Australia in January this year, has displayed his batting abilities on a couple of occasions before the ongoing Test. Also Read - Match Highlights India vs England, 4th Test Day 2: Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar Put IND on Top

Earlier, he missed his century during the first Test match against England in the same fashion. Sundar scored unbeaten 85 runs during the match but he didn’t get much support from the tailenders to reach the milestone.

Sundar shared a 113-run stand alongside Rishabh Pant for the sixth wicket, which helped India to tighten their position in the game. Pant slammed his maiden ton on the Indian soil.

While, it was the 106-run stand with Axar Patel, where Sundar displayed his true caliber to help India get a big lead of 160 runs.

Sundar has now scored 265 runs in 6 innings so far in his career at an average of 66.25.

For England, Ben Stokes (4/89) and veteran pacer James Anderson (3/44) were the most successful bowlers.

India are leading the series 2-1 and need just a draw to qualify for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand to be held in June.

Brief Score:

England 1st Innings: 205 all out in 75.5 overs (Ben Stokes 55, Dan Lawrence 46; Axar Patel 4/68, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/47, Mohammed Siraj 2/45).

India 1st Innings: 365 all out in 114.4 overs (Rishabh Pant 101, Washington Sundar 96, Rohit Sharma 49, Ben Stokes 4/89).