Unmukt Chand Likely to Play Against India, Pakistan at T20 World Cup 2024 – Check DEETS

T20 World Cup 2024: Chand could be playing against India and Pakistan as USA is in the same group alongside the Asian giants.

Las Vegas: In the month of March, former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand would become eligible to represent the United States of America. This also means, he could very well be a part of the USA side in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Well, as bizarre as it may sound, Chand could be playing against India and Pakistan as USA is in the same group alongside the Asian giants. In a recent interview, Chand admitted that since he retired from India, his goal was to play against India.

“[It is] something which would be very strange (laughs), but I think since I’ve retired from India, my next goal was always to sort of play against India, and not in any bad blood but keen to test myself out against the best team in the world,” Unmukt Chand told Cricbuzz in a recent interview.

Chand also relived his bond with pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

“Have spent a lot of time with Jassi over the years. Still remember the day he rocked up to practice for the first and he left us awestruck with what we were witnessing (laughs),” Smit told Cricbuzz. “The team had a name for him those day, we used to call him Jasprit Gumrah (confuse),” he said.

