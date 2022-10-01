Mumbai, Oct 1: Former India Under-19 skipper Unmukt Chand, currently playing for Silicon Valley Strikers in Minor League Cricket (MLC) in the United States, has suffered an eye injury during a cricket match, and said he is grateful “to have survived a possible disaster”.Also Read - Virat Kohli Made Transition From U-19 Cricket to International Circuit, Unmukt Chand Could Not - Nikhil Chopra Explains Why

The 29-year-old, who retired from Indian cricket to pursue his playing career in the US, recently became the first cricketer from the country to play in the Big Bash League, making his debut for Melbourne Renegades in BBL-11. Also Read - Down Memory Lane: India's Triumphs In U-19 World Cup

On Saturday, he posted images of the brutal eye injury on social media, saying, “It’s never a smooth ride for an athlete. Some days you come home victorious, other days disappointed & there are some when you come home with bruises and dents. Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster. Play hard but be safe. It’s a thin line. Thanku for the good wishes,” tweeted Unmukt. Also Read - Unmukt Chand Gets Picked by Melbourne Renegades, Becomes 1st Indian Cricketer to Participate in Big Bash League

It’s never a smooth ride for an athlete. Some days you come home victorious, other days disappointed&there are some when you come home with bruises and dents.Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster. Play hard but be safe. It’s a thin line.

Thanku for the good wishes pic.twitter.com/HfW80lxG1c — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) October 1, 2022

Unmukt, who won the 2012 Under-19 World Cup in Australia, has played 67 First-class games scoring more than 3,300 runs, but with his career heading nowhere in India, he decided to look for better opportunities abroad and took retirement from country’s cricket.

On September 16, MLC had tweeted that Unmukt was the top run-getter with 693 runs.

“New year, same top run scorer. Unmukt Chand remains on top of the leaderboard with an impressive 693 runs this season,” MLS had tweeted.

(With Inputs From IANS)