UNN vs BAY Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's FC Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Match at An der alten Försterei 9:30 PM IST May 17:

After being halted for just over two months due to the coroavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It's the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27.

What: FC Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich

When: May 17, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: An der alten Försterei

Rafal, Davies, Alaba, Pavard, Trimmel, Gnabry, Kimmich, Gentner, Lewandowski, Muller, Marcus

FC Union Berlin: Gikiewicz, Schlotterbeck, Hubner, Subotic, Lenz, Andrich, Gentner, Trimmel, Bulter, Ingvartsen, Andersson

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Pavard, Alaba, Boateng, Davies, Thiago, Kimmich, Gnarby, Coman, Lewandowski

FC Union Berlin: Rafal Gikiewicz, Jakob Busk,Moritz Nicolas, Neven Subotic, Marvin Friedrich, Julian Ryerson, Ken Reichel, Florian Hubner,Suleiman Abdullahi, Manuel Schmiedebach, hristopher Lenz, Keven Schlotterbeck, Akaki Gogia, Florian Flecker,Yunus Malli,Grischa Prömel, Felix Kroos, Julius Kade, Michael Parensen, Robert Andrich, Christian Gentner, Maurice Opfermann, Joshua Mees, Sebastian Polter, Sebastian Andersson, Anthony Ujah ,Marius Bulter, Laurenz Dehl, Sheraldo Becker, Christopher Trimmel, Marcus Ingvartsen

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Früchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Álvaro Odriozola, Niklas Süle, Jérôme Boateng, Lucas Hernández, Corentin Tolisso, David Alaba, Lukas Mai, Thiago, Javi Martínez, Philippe Coutinho, Mickaël Cuisance, Ivan Perisic, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller, Sarpreet Singh, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Oliver Batista Meier, Paul Will, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Benjamin Pavard, Robert Lewandowski, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Zirkzee

