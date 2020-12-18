UNN vs DOR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match UNN vs DOR. In the mega encounter in Bundesliga, Union Berlin will lock horns against Borussia Dortmund on December 19. Borussia Dortmund are currently fourth on the points table with seven wins in 12 games. They are struggling in the league this season with inconsistent performances. Their key striker Erling Halland is also injured. Recently they fired their manager Favre after suffering a humiliating defeat at home. Meanwhile, Union Berlin are sixth on the points table with four wins in 12 games. Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of UNN vs DOR, Borussia Dortmund Dream 11 Team Player List, Union Berlin Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, Online Football Tips Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for UNN vs DOR

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01.30 PM IST – December 19 in India.

UNN vs DOR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Roman Burki

Defenders – Matts Hummels, Emre Can, Christopher Trimmel, Robin Knoche

Midfielders – Giovanni Reyna (VC), Jadon Sancho (C), Grischa Prömel

Forwards – Marco Reus, Cedric Tuechert, Taiwo Awoniyi

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Probable Line-up

Union Berlin probable 11 – Andreas Luthe, Christopher Lenz, Robin Knoche, Marvin Freidrich, Christopher Trimmel; Christian Gentner; Cedric Tuechert, Marius Bulter, Sheraldo Becker; Taiwo Awoniyi

Borussia Dortmund probable 11 – Roman Burki; Manuel Akanji, Matts Hummels, Emre Can; Axel Witsel; Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham, Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho; Marco Reus, Youssoufa Moukoko

