UNN vs LEV Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match UNN vs LEV. In the exciting encounter on Bundesliga, Union Berlin will lock horns against Bayer Leverkusen on January 16. The two teams in contrasting forms will lock horns against each other in the Bundesliga on Thursday. Union Berlin have played inconsistent football this season and failed to capitalize on several occasions in the Bundesliga, as a result, they are at the 5th spot on the points table. Union Berlin have played 15 matches so far and managed to win six out of them while seven ended in a draw and they lost two. While Bayer Leverkusen, who started the season with some inconsistent performances have picked up form in their past few games and are currently at the 3rd spot on the points table with 8 wins in 15 matches. The win against Union Berlin will help Leverkusen to move to second spot in the points table.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for UNN vs LEV

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 1.oo AM IST – January 16 in India.

UNN vs LEV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Lukas Hradecky

Defenders – Jonathan Tah, Christopher Lenz, Aleksandar Dragovic, Christopher Trimmel

Midfielders – Nadiem Amiri, Robert Andrich, Moussa Diaby, Julian Baumgartlinger

Strikers – Leon Bailey, Sheraldo Becker

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Probable Line-up

Union Berlin Probable Line-up: Andreas Luthe, Robin Knoche, Florian Hubner, Marvin Friedrich, Marcus Ingvartsen, Sebastian Griesbeck, Robert Andrich, Christopher Lenz, Christopher Trimmel, Taiwo Awoniyi, Sheraldo Becker

Bayer Leverkusen Probable Line-up: Lukas Hradecky, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Wendell, Lars Bender, Julian Baumgartlinger, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Lucas Alario, Leon Bailey, Moussa Diaby

