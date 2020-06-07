Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Union Berlin vs FC Schalke Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga – Football Tips For Today's Match UNN vs SCH at An der Alten Forsterei: In one of the most-exiciting clashes of super Sunday, Union Berlin are all set to welcome Schalke 04 at the An der alten Forsterei. The Bundesliga match will kick-start at 7 PM IST. Union Berlin have failed to get their act together since the restart of the competition and have slipped to the 14th position in the league standings. In 2019-20 season, Berlin have managed nine wins, four draws, and 16 losses in 29 games so far.

Meanwhile, Schalke have had even a worse return to the league and they are slipping down even at more speed. They are in the dire need of a win if they want to have an outside chance to finish in the top-6 in the remaining five games. They currently are at the tenth position, six points away from the top 6 with a game in hand. They have managed nine wins, 10 draws, and 10 losses in 29 games so far. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga football game will available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between Union Berlin and FC Schalke will start at 7 PM IST.

Venue: An der Alten Forsterei

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A Nubel

Defenders: W Mckennie, J Kenny, M Nastasic, N Subotic

Midfielders: J Caliguri, A Harit (C), C Gentner, J Ryerson, C Trimmel

Forwards: S Anderson (VC)

UNN vs SCH Probable Playing XIs

Union Berlin: Gikiewicz (GK); Friedrich, Schlotterbeck, Subotic; Trimmel, Gentner, Andrich, Lenz; Ingvartsen, Bulter; Andersson.

Schalke 04: Nubel (GK); Kabak, Sane, Nastasic; Kenny, Boujellab, Schopf, Oczipka; Caligiuri, Burgstaller, Raman.

UNN vs SCH SQUADS

Union Berlin: Rafal Gikiewicz, Jakob Busk,Moritz Nicolas, Neven Subotic, Marvin Friedrich, Julian Ryerson, Ken Reichel, Florian Hubner, Suleiman Abdullahi, Manuel Schmiedebach, Christopher Lenz, Keven Schlotterbeck, Akaki Gogia, Florian Flecker,Yunus Malli, Grischa Prömel, Felix Kroos, Julius Kade, Michael Parensen, Robert Andrich, Christian Gentner, Maurice Opfermann, Joshua Mees, Sebastian Polter, Sebastian Andersson, Anthony Ujah, Marius Bulter, Laurenz Dehl, Sheraldo Becker, Christopher Trimmel, Marcus Ingvartsen.

Schalke 04: Alexander Nubel, Michael Langer, Markus Schubert, Matija Nastasic, Benjamin Stambouli, Jonjoe Kenny, Bastian Oczipka, Salif Sane, Juan Miranda, Jean-Clair Todibo, Ozan Kabak, Timo Becker, Malick Thiaw, Daniel Caligiuri, Alessandro Schopf, Weston Mckennie, Amine Harit, Suat Serdar, Omar Mascarell, Rabbi Matondo, Nassim Boujellab, Levent Mercan, Benito Raman, Michael Gregoritsch, Guido Burgstaller, Ahmed Kutucu.

