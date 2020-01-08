India’s young cyclist Ronaldo Singh claimed the top spot in three men’s junior track event categories in the latest UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) world rankings released on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, 18, claimed the top spot in the Men’s Junior Sprint Ranking, Men’s Junior Keirin Ranking and Men’s Junior 1km Time Trial Ranking. Teammate Rojit Singh jumped seven spots to the third rank in Men Junior Sprint and second in Men’s Junior Keirin Ranking. In Nations ranking India lead in both sprint and Keirin in Men’s Junior Rankings while in Men Junior 1km Time Trial Ranking, India are currently second behind Belgium.

In Women’s Junior Ranking, India’s Nikita Nisha is second in Women’s Junior Keirin while Triyasha Paul is third in Women’s Junior Time Trial.

In Women’s Junior Team Sprint Ranking, India are placed second behind People’s Republic of China.

Last year, Ronaldo had finished seventh in UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships – Men Junior – Sprint – General Classification while he won the 2020 Asian Track Championship – Men Junior – Sprint – General Classification and Track Asia Cup 2019 – Men Junior – Sprint – General Classification.

He had claimed the second rank in GP Brno track cycling – Men Junior – Sprint – General Classification after winning 29. Großer Preis von Deutschland im Sprint – 10. GP Keirin – Men Junior – Sprint – General Classification in June 2019.

Ronaldo currently has 1530 points in Sprint.

In Keirin, Ronaldo finished 32 in UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships – Men Junior – Keirin – General Classification while he won 2020 Asian Track Championship – Men Junior – Keirin – General Classification and Track Asia Cup 2019 – Men Junior – Keirin – General Classification. He finished fifth in GP Brno track cycling – Men Junior – Keirin – General Classification and second in 29. Großer Preis von Deutschland im Sprint – 10. GP Keirin – Men Junior – Keirin – General Classification.

in 1km Time Trial, he finished eighth in UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships – Men Junior – Time Trial – General Classification and second in 2020 Asian Track Championship – Men Junior – Time Trial – General Classification.

In June last year he had won Track Asia Cup 2019 – Men Junior – Time Trial – General Classification.