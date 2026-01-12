Home

Sports

UP Prometheans JOIN Shooting League of India, launched at..., aiming to build...

UP Prometheans JOIN Shooting League of India, launched at…, aiming to build…

Shooting League of India celebrated a major landmark with the launch of its newest franchise, the UP Prometheans, unveiled at an engaging event held at the Prometheus School.

UP Prometheans JOIN Shooting League of India

New Delhi: The Shooting League of India celebrated a major landmark with the launch of its newest franchise, the UP Prometheans, unveiled at an engaging event held at the Prometheus School, Shooting Range in Noida

On January 12, 2026, senior officials from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and prominent Indian shooters attended the launch of the UP Prometheans franchise of the Shooting League of India at the Prometheus School Shooting Range in Noida. The event featured a live shooting demonstration at the state-of-the-art 10-metre range, with administrators and Olympians taking to the firing line alongside young shooters practicing across multiple lanes, showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s expanding grassroots and elite shooting ecosystem.

The inclusion of UP Prometheans reflects a long-term vision to enhance Uttar Pradesh’s shooting ecosystem by focusing on structured talent scouting, providing access to world-class infrastructure, and creating sustained pathways for athlete development.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Among those present were NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo (President, NRAI), Pawan Kumar Singh (Secretary General, NRAI) and Vice President K. Sultan Singh, along with UP Prometheans franchise owner Mukesh Sharma. Prominent athletes in attendance included Jitu Rai, Ronjan Sodhi (Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awardee), Mansher Singh (Arjuna Awardee and Olympian Trap Shooter), Moraad Ali Khan (Arjuna Awardee) and Akhil Sheoran (Asian Games Gold Medalist), underlining the significance of Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to Indian shooting and the league’s vision of building a strong, sustainable talent pipeline.

While addressing the gathering at the launch event, Mukesh Sharma, franchise owner of the UP Prometheans, said, “For us, UP Prometheans is not just about owning a team; it is about supporting an Olympic sport in a meaningful and lasting way. Shooting has consistently been one of India’s strongest medal prospects, and we felt this was the right sport to invest in with sincerity and patience.”

“Through Mission Olympics at Prometheus School, we have built an environment where sport is taken seriously from an early age, supported by a world-class, international-standard 10-metre shooting range. Seeing six of our students — Siya Marwah, Vaivaswat Vijay Singh Deo, Siana Monga, Sidhaan Gandhi, Ayaana Chinaria and Aarish Goel — already competing at the national level is a powerful validation of what the right ecosystem can achieve. We strongly believe in the vision of the Shooting League of India and its ability to inspire the next generation of Indian shooters.” Mukesh Sharma further added

Welcoming the addition of the new franchise, Kalikesh Singh Deo, President of the NRAI, said, “For Indian shooting to become a consistent Olympic medal contender, talent must be matched with strong institutions, modern infrastructure, scientific training systems and long-term private investment, and Mr. Sharma’s commitment through UP Prometheans and the Shooting League of India reflects exactly that approach. The league has been envisioned as a modern, team-based and broadcast-friendly platform that makes the sport more visible and engaging, while franchises like UP Prometheans play a vital role in building a sustainable ecosystem beyond competition by nurturing talent, expanding audiences and encouraging year-round engagement.”

“What we witnessed at the Prometheus campus today underlines that this is a serious, structured investment in the future of the sport, giving young athletes from schools and smaller towns the confidence and facilities to train at world-class standards and aim higher,” he concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.