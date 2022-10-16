UP vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

UP vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 23 Between UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST October 16 Sunday: After an action-packed Saturday, there will be two vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 matches at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The second match of the evening will witness U.P. Yoddhas aiming to snap their losing run. After a win in their season opener, the Yoddhas succumbed to back-to-back defeats and will be eager to return to winning ways. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls will want to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season in their last match. U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls have played against each other 11 times. Out of which, U.P. Yoddhas have won four matches while Bengaluru Bulls have won seven times.

Also Read - PUN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 22 Between Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Oct 16 Sun

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 23, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 16 October Also Read - BEN vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 21 Between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 9:30 PM IST Oct 15 Sat

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST. Also Read - TEL vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 20 Between Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 15 Sat

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

UP vs BLR Dream11 Team

Sumit, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill (c), Pardeep Narwal, and Bharat-II (vc).

UP vs BLR Predicted Playing 7

UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Shubham Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, and Mahender Singh.

