After a win in their season opener, U.P. Yoddhas suffered a loss in their last match and they will be eager to return to winning ways when they take on Dabang Delhi K.C. in Match 15 of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9. The Yoddhas' main raiders Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill couldn't quite get going in their last game and have scored 12 raid points each from their two matches this season. Pardeep and Gill playing at their best is crucial to the Yoddhas' title prospects and they will be looking to deliver much-improved displays when they square off against the defending champions. On the defensive front, they possess several solid options like Sumit, Nitesh Kumar and Shubham Kumar. However, one of their best defenders this season has been Ashu Singh, who has scored eight tackle points, and he'll be someone to watch out for.

Match: UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 15, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 12 October

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

UP vs DEL Dream11 Team

Defenders: Sumit, Vishal Lather, and Krishan Dhull.

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, and Manjeet-II

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull.

UP vs DEL Probable Starting 7

UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Tomar/Durgesh Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Shubham Kumar.

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather and Ravi Kumar.