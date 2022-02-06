UP vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi
UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 100 Between UP vs DEL at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 9:30 PM IST:
UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between UP vs DEL. Also Check UP Yoddha Dream 11 Team Player List, Dabang Delhi K.C. Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
Match: UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi K.C., Match 100, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, February 06 .
Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.
Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.
Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.
UP vs DEL Dream11 Team
Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Vijay, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal
Captain: Nitesh Kumar Vice Captain: Sandeep Narwal
UP vs DEL Predicted Playing 7
UP Yoddha
Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Ankit,
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Vijay, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar
UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between UP vs DEL. Also Check UP Yoddha Dream 11 Team Player List, Dabang Delhi K.C. Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.