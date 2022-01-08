Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

The 40th match of Pro Kabaddi 2021 will feature last season's runner-up Dabang Delhi KC and marquee player Pardeep Narwal team UP Yoddha. The northern derby will kick off the Panga on January 8, 2022. Dabang Delhi KC is the only unbeaten team in the eighth Pro Kabaddi edition till now. The team led by Joginder Narwal are in second place in the scoring table, having registered four wins and two draws in six games. UP Yoddha, on the other hand, has not been able to play with their full potential despite having star players like Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar and Shrikant Jadhav in the squad. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise is in 10th place with just 14 points from six games. Dabang Delhi KC has won three of its last five games. In their last match against the Telugu Titans, the Delhi-based team came out on top securing 36-35 victory.

Match: UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi K.C., Match 40, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 8th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

UP vs DEL Dream11 Team

Vijay, Shubham Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Surender Gill, Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Sumit,

Captain: Naveen Kumar Vice-Captain: Surender Gill

UP vs DEL Predicted Playing 7

UP Yoddha

Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Ankit,

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Vijay, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar