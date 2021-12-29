Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 20 Between UP vs GUJ at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST: Pardeep Narwal has struggled to make an impact since joining UP from Patna Pirates and will be up against an experienced Giants defensive unit in what has the makings of an exciting match at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield. Both UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants have struggled in the first week of the season despite recruiting big names at the auctions. Giants coach Manpreet toughened his defence with the acquisition of Ravinder Pahal and Girish Maruti Ernak while UP Yoddha paid Rs 1.65 crore to get the services of star raider Pardeep Narwal. But both the Gujarat defence and the UP attack have lacked the necessary sharpness required in PKL. Narwal’s lack of confidence will be a big worry for UP who will need either Surender Gill or Shrikanth Jadhav to pick up their game. In fact, it was young Rohit Tomar who impressed for UP in their loss against Jaipur which should spark an interesting team selection.Also Read - DEL vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 19 Between Dabang Delhi K.C vs Bengal Warriors at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST December 29 Wednesday

Match: UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants, Match 20, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 29th December. Also Read - REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20 Match 26: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints, Playing 11s- Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Injury And Team News For Today's T20 Match 26 at Docklands Stadium at 1:45 PM IST December 29 Wednesday

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST. Also Read - SIX vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Big Bash League T20: Captain, Probable Playing 11s- Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Injury And Team News For Today's T20 Match 25 at Sydney Cricket Ground at 12:35 PM IST December 29 Wednesday

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

UP vs GUJ Dream11 Team

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitesh Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Surender Gil, Rohit Tomar.

Captain: Parvesh Bhainswal, Vice-Captain: Rakesh Narwal.

UP vs GUJ Predicted Playing 7

UP Yoddha

Surender Gil, Rohit Tomar, Shrikant Jadab, Pardeep Narwhal, Nitesh Kumar (C), Smit, Ashshin.

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar (C), Rakesh Sangroya, Mahendra Ganesh Raj Poud, Rabinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal.