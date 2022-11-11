UP vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 70 Between UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST Nov 11 Fri

UP vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match Between UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST November 11, Friday: U.P. Yoddhas will look for a win after being winless in their last three matches. Pardeep Narwal and Co. have secured four wins, suffered five losses and played out two ties this season. The Yoddhas’ Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal have shown consistency while scoring in attack with 107 and 101 raid points respectively. Rohit Tomar looked impressive for his 16 raid points in the Yoddhas’ previous game and he has the potential to score big as well. Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, have won four, lost six and played out two ties so far in Season 9. Meetu Sharma has been their best raider with 99 raid points and he has been complemented by Manjeet, who has scored 86 raid points. U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers have clashed on seven occasions. Out of these, U.P. Yoddhas been victorious two times, while Haryana Steelers have won three matches. Two matches ended in ties.

Match: UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, Match 70 Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 11th November.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Surender Gill, Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Meetu, Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal, Vice-Captain: Amirhossein Bastami

UP vs HAR Predicted Playing 7

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Abozar Mighani, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit.

Haryana Steelers: Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami.