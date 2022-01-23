Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

The Haryana Steelers will be looking to continue their winning streak as they prepare to take on UP Yoddha in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Steelers defeated Dabang Delhi KC 36-33 in their previous match on Friday. Haryana’s defender Jaideep Dahiya expressed that the team is even more motivated to perform in their upcoming matches.

Match: UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, Match 73 Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 23rd January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: Sunday (January 23) 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

UP vs HAR Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep, Surender Nada, Nitesh Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Mohit, Surender Gill, Ashish

Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep Vice-captain:Surender Gill

UP vs HAR Predicted Playing 7

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gaurav Kumar.

Haryana Steelers: Ashish, Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit.