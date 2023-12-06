Home

UP vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

UP vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: The UP Yoddhas will lock horns against Haryana Steelers at the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (PKL) on Wednesday. Pardeep Narwal will be leading UP Yoddhas while Haryana Steelers will be led by Jaideep and Mohit and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. The night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see Telugu Titans take the mat against Patna Pirates in the first game of the night. Here is the UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between UP vs HAR. Also Check UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Player List, Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers, Match 9, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Wednesday

Match Toss: 8:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9 PM IST, December 6

Venue: The EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

UP vs HAR Possible Starting 7

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal (C), Surender Gill, Vijay Malik, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Nitin Panwar, and Gurdeep/Harendra Kumar

Haryana Steelers: Jaideep and Mohit (C), Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Ashish, Rahul Sethpal/Monu Hooda, and Mohit Khaler

UP vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Defenders: Sumit and Jaideep Dahiya.

All-Rounders: Nitin Panwar and Ashish.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, and Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Siddharth Desai

Vice-Captain: Surender Gill.

Squads:

UP Yoddhas (UP): Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Nitin Panwar-I, Vijay Malik, Pardeep Narwal(C), Surender Gill, Kiran Laxman Magar, Hitesh, Shivam Chaudhari, Gagan Gowda, Anil, Mahipal, Ashu Singh, Samuel Wafula, Gurdeep, Helvic Simiyu, Gulveer Singh

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Kuldeep, Sunny Sherawat, Mohit Khaler, Mohit(C), Ashish, Vinay, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Ravindra Chouhan, Harsh Kumar, Himanshu Choudhary, Hasan Balbool, Hardeep, Rahul Sethpal, Shivam Patare, Vishal Tate, Ns.Jayasoorya Nagarajan, Ghanshyam Magar, Monu Hooda, K Prapanjan, Naveen Satnarain

