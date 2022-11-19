UP vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 87 Between UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST Nov 19 Sat

UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 87 Between UP vs JAI at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST: U.P. Yoddhas are unbeaten in their last five games and look in good form. They have won seven, lost five and tied twice this season. Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, are comfortable in the top half of the table after nine wins and five losses so far. Arjun Deshwal has been the team’s go-to man as he has amassed 161 raid points. U.P. Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers have squared off in eight games with the former winning five and the latter winning thrice.

UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between UP vs JAI. Also Check UP Yoddha Dream 11 Team Player List, Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunil Kumar, Ankush, Rohit Tomar, Gurdeep, Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Pradeep Narwal Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal

UP Yodhha: Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Ashu Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar and Sumit.



Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, Reza Mirbhageri, Sahul Kumar and Ankush.



