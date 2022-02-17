UP vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

UP Yoddha vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 124 Between UP vs MUM at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: Former champions U Mumba will battle for a place in the Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs against U.P. Yoddha here on Thursday. U.P. Yoddha, who will be playing their final match of the season, have fate in their own hands. A victory should be enough to seal their progress to the knockout stages while nothing short of a victory will keep Mumbai’s Playoff chances alive. Their lead raider Abhishek Singh struggled, especially in Super Tackle situations, in their outing against Jaipur Pink Panthers and it might be time for the team to give Ajith Kumar a bigger role. On the other hand, Pardeep Narwal has been in red-hot form for Yoddha. He will be their primary raider with Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadhav supporting.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

Rinku HC, Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Rahul Sethpal, Sumit

Captain: Surender Gill Vice Captain: Surender Gill

TEL vs JAI Predicted Playing 7

UP Yoddha: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar(C), Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal

U Mumba: Rinku HC, Fazel Atrachali(C), Harendra Kumar, Rahul Sethpal, Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Shivam Anil

