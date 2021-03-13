UP vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Also Read - KAR vs MUM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Semifinal 2: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Karnataka vs Mumbai at Palam A Stadium at 9 AM IST March 11 Thursday

Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's UP vs MUM at Arun Jaitley Stadium: In the much-anticipated final of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD tournament, two cricketing powerhouses – Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai will take on each other in the title showdown at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD UP vs MUM match will start at 9 AM IST – March 14. The focus will firmly be on Prithvi Shaw and the national selectors keeping a Hawk Eye on Mumbai captain's performance as his team takes on Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final. Shaw's stupendous 754 runs in the tournament, which includes 105 not out, 227 not out, 185 not out and 165, has made him a contender for a comeback during the three ODIs, in case Rohit Sharma avails the option of taking rest. It's still not clear whether that will happen or not but the 21-year-old Shaw, has certainly learnt his on and off-field lessons well which has showed in his consistency during the National One Day Championships. He is a cut above others at the domestic level and it is difficult for the national selectors to keep him out of the mix. For Uttar Pradesh, a very steady outfit under coach Gyanendra Pandey, they have played solid cricket without being spectacular with a young captain Karan Sharma leading the team well. Their left arm pacer Yash Dayal might fancy bringing the ball back in to check out whether Shaw's problems against inswingers have been sorted. The live TV telecast MUM online live streaming of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD match will be available on Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar, JIO TV app.

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai will take place at 8.30 AM IST.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium.

UP vs MUM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Upendra Yadav

Batters – Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw (C)

All-Rounders – Karan Sharma (VC), Akshdeep Nath, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube

Bowlers – Tushar Deshpande, Yash Dayal, Prashant Solanki

UP vs MUM Probable Playing XIs

Uttar Pradesh: Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Karan Sharma (C), Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav (wk), Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Aaqib Khan, Yash Dayal.

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare (wk), Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Solanki.

UP vs MUM Squads

Uttar Pradesh: Aquib Khan, Yash Dayal, Upendra Yadav (wk), Shivam Mavi, Samarth Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Karan Sharma, Sameer Choudhary, Priyam Garg, Madhav Kaushik, Shivam Sharma, Munindra Maurya, Kartik Tyagi, Jasmer Dhankar.

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut, and Mohit Awasthi.

