UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 132 Between UP vs PUN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: Puneri Paltan will lock horns with UP Yoddha in the first Eliminator match of Pro Kabaddi League here on Monday. Pune clinched the sixth position on the table with a last-day victory against playoff rivals Jaipur Pink Panthers and will be looking to carry that momentum into the Eliminator phase. UP Yoddha won’t be easy pushovers having registered the third-place with a nearly-flawless end to the league stages. Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill have led the Yoddha attack efficiently and they will be keen on clinching a win that will set up a semi-final date with league-toppers Patna Pirates.

UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan have arguably the most in-form squads in the tournament. Both started the season sluggishly but picked up steam in the latter half. The return of form for Pardeep Narwal has been the backbone of Yoddha's success. Surender Gill's role as the second raider is often understated. He has a very good strike rate and was UP's saviour in the initial stages of the tournament. Together they will be keen to attack Pune right from the first whistle. The match has all the chances of being a raid-fest. Just like Yoddha, Pune often resort to a two-headed attacking strategy through their brilliant youngsters Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat. Their left-right combination has made lives difficult for most defences in the league.

Match: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, Match 132, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 21 February.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

UP vs PUN Dream11 Team

Vishal Bhardwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Baldev Singh, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Vishal Bhardwaj Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

UP vs PUN Predicted Playing 7

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar

Puneri Paltan

Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj