UP vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 58 Between UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 9:30 PM IST Nov 4

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Dream11, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. (Image; Twitter)

UP vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: One of the more inconsistent teams in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, U.P. Yoddhas have won four and lost four games so far. The Yoddhas will be keen to string together some wins as they look to climb up the points table and progress beyond the league phase. They certainly have the personnel in their team to go on a winning run. Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, find themselves in a rich vein of form and have won five, lost two and tied two games in Season 9. Aslam Inamdar has been the team’s go-to raider and has scored 71 raid points, while Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde have also contributed for the team in attack with 67 and 32 raid points respectively. The likes of Sombir and Gaurav Khatri have also made their presence felt in defence by backing up their captain when needed. While Sombir has scored 17 tackle points, Khatri has managed 10 tackle points. UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan have squared off eight times with the former winning five times and the latter winning thrice.

Match: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, Match 58, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 4 November

Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

UP vs PUN Dream11 Team

Fazel Atrachali, Sombir and Sumit, Ashu Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal, Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat.

UP vs PUN Probable Starting 7

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Abozar Mighani, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, and Sumit.

Puneri Paltan: Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Sombir and Fazel Atrachali.