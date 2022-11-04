UP vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 58 Between UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 9:30 PM IST Nov 4

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between UP vs PUN. Also Check UP Yoddhas Dream 11 Team Player List, Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Player List.

Published: November 4, 2022 6:19 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

pro kabaddi live score, pro kabaddi live streaming, pro kabaddi live channel, pro kabaddi live score 2022, pro kabaddi live 2022, pro kabaddi live channel name, pro kabaddi live app, pro kabaddi live match app download, pro kabaddi live match, pro kabaddi live auction 2022, pro kabaddi live app download, pro kabaddi auction live, pro kabaddi live action 2022, pro kabaddi auction live updates, pro kabaddi auction live telecast, pro kabaddi auction live time, pro kabaddi best matches, live pro kabaddi, pro kabaddi live com, vivo pro kabaddi live channel, pro kabaddi auction 2022 live channel, pro kabaddi 2022 auction live streaming channel, pro kabaddi live date, pro kabaddi live date 2022, pro kabaddi live 2022 date, pro kabaddi 2022 auction live day 4, vivo pro kabaddi live 2022 date, vivo pro kabaddi 2021 auction date live, vivo pro kabaddi 2022 start date live, up yoddhas vs puneri paltan pro kabaddi live score, pro kabaddi 2022 live, pro kabaddi 2022-23, pro kabaddi 2023 final, pro kabaddi live franchise, pro kabaddi full matches, how to watch pro kabaddi live free, pro kabaddi final match live, pro kabaddi league live pro kabaddi 2022 schedule pro kabaddi live in which channel pro kabaddi live score in, pro kabaddi live score images, pro kabaddi league matches in bengaluru, pro kabaddi league video, pro kabaddi league matches, pro kabaddi league 2022 auction live updates, vivo pro kabaddi 2022 live match, live pro kabaddi up yoddhas vs puneri paltan, pro kabaddi live telecast, pro kabaddi live telecast 2022, pro kabaddi live today, pro kabaddi live time table, pro kabaddi live time, pro kabaddi live time table 2022, pro kabaddi live updates, pro kabaddi upcoming matches, up yoddhas vs puneri paltan 2022, up yoddhas vs puneri paltan prediction, up yoddhas vs puneri paltan today match prediction, up yoddhas vs puneri paltan 2022, up yoddhas vs puneri paltan 2022, up yoddhas vs puneri paltan 2022, up yoddhas vs puneri paltan dream11 prediction, up yoddhas vs puneri paltan best player, up yoddhas vs puneri paltan 
UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Dream11, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. (Image; Twitter)

UP vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: One of the more inconsistent teams in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, U.P. Yoddhas have won four and lost four games so far. The Yoddhas will be keen to string together some wins as they look to climb up the points table and progress beyond the league phase. They certainly have the personnel in their team to go on a winning run. Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, find themselves in a rich vein of form and have won five, lost two and tied two games in Season 9. Aslam Inamdar has been the team’s go-to raider and has scored 71 raid points, while Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde have also contributed for the team in attack with 67 and 32 raid points respectively. The likes of Sombir and Gaurav Khatri have also made their presence felt in defence by backing up their captain when needed. While Sombir has scored 17 tackle points, Khatri has managed 10 tackle points. UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan have squared off eight times with the former winning five times and the latter winning thrice.

Also Read:

Match: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, Match 58, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 4 November


Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. 

UP vs PUN Dream11 Team

Fazel Atrachali, Sombir and Sumit, Ashu Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal, Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat.

UP vs PUN Probable Starting 7

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Abozar Mighani, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, and Sumit.

Puneri Paltan: Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Sombir and Fazel Atrachali.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 4, 2022 6:19 PM IST