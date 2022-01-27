Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 79 Between UP vs PUN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: Their five-game unbeaten run broken, UP Yoddha would look to return to winning ways against 10th placed Puneri Paltan in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Thursday. UP Yoddha’s five-match unbeaten streak was broken by a whisker by Haryana Steelers in their last game. For the Yoddhas, placed at sixth in the league standings, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadav have shone bright in the attack with able support from captain Nitesh Kumar and youngster Sumit. In the last meeting between the two sides, the Yoddhas got the better of Paltan 50-40. Gill scored a whopping 21 points to achieve his career best raid points.Also Read - Dream11 Team UP vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 - Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today's PKL Match 61 UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi:



Match: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, Match 79, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 27th January

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: January 27, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

UP vs PUN Dream11 Team

Vishal Bhardwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Baldev Singh, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Vishal Bhardwaj | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal

UP vs PUN Predicted Playing 7

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar

Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj