UP vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams Of Eliminator2 Between UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalavas At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium At 8:30 PM IST Dec 13 Tue

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalavas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between UP vs TAM. Also Check UP Yoddha Dream 11 Team Player List,Tamil Thalavas Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalavas Pro Kabaddi League 2022, December 13.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium

UP vs TAM Dream11 Team

DEF: Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

ALL: Mohammad Nabibakhsh

RAI: Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar and Pankaj Mohite

UP vs TAM Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-Captain: Narender

Defenders: Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Sagar

Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Pardeep Narwal

Possible Playing 7

UP Yoddha (UP)- 1.Jaideep, 2. Nitin Panwar-I, 3. Rohit, 4. Babu Murugasan, 5. Durgesh Kumar, 6. Sandeep Narwal, 7. Pardeep Narwal

Possible Playing 7

Tamil Thalavas (TAM)- 1.Sahil-II, 2. Aashish, 3. Md Arif-Rabbani, 4. Abhimanyu Kaushik, 5. Vishwanath-V, 6. Himanshu Virender, 7. Sachin