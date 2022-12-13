Top Recommended Stories
UP vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams Of Eliminator2 Between UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalavas At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium At 8:30 PM IST Dec 13 Tue
UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalavas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between UP vs TAM. Also Check UP Yoddha Dream 11 Team Player List,Tamil Thalavas Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalavas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Prob able Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between UP vs TAM. Also Check UP Yoddha Dream 11 Team Player List,Tamil Thalavas Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
Also Read:
- DEL vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 89 Between Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad at 9:30 PM IST Nov 19 Sat
- TEL vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 88 Between Telugu Titans vs U Mumba at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad at 8:30 PM IST Nov 19 Sat
- UP vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 87 Between UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST Nov 19 Sat
Match: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalavas Pro Kabaddi League 2022, December 13.
Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.
Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.
Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium
UP vs TAM Dream11 Team
DEF: Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.
ALL: Mohammad Nabibakhsh
RAI: Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar and Pankaj Mohite
UP vs TAM Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Pardeep Narwal
Vice-Captain: Narender
Defenders: Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Sagar
Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Pardeep Narwal
Possible Playing 7
UP Yoddha (UP)- 1.Jaideep, 2. Nitin Panwar-I, 3. Rohit, 4. Babu Murugasan, 5. Durgesh Kumar, 6. Sandeep Narwal, 7. Pardeep Narwal
Possible Playing 7
Tamil Thalavas (TAM)- 1.Sahil-II, 2. Aashish, 3. Md Arif-Rabbani, 4. Abhimanyu Kaushik, 5. Vishwanath-V, 6. Himanshu Virender, 7. Sachin
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.