Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

UP Yoddha will be up against the Tamil Thalaivas on Tuesday in Match 33 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. UP Yoddha have not had an ideal start to their campaign this season. They are currently seventh in the points table with just a solitary win, two losses and as many ties from five games so far. Their last two games against U Mumba and Gujarat Giants have ended in draws. Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas are coming off a tied contest against Dabang Delhi KC before a 36-26 win over Puneri Paltan. The Thalaivas have also managed to win only one out of their five games. With a loss and three tied contests, they sit fifth in the points table. Pardeep Narwal's form will be a primary concern for UP Yoddha as the ace raider failed to impress against U Mumba. He managed to score only four points and will be looking to return to his absolute best. However, Sumit (six points) and Surender Gill (eight points) had good outings that helped them draw the game eventually. Manjeet was the star of the show for the Thalaivas against Dabang Delhi with ten points to his name. Sagar Rathee was quite effective as well with six points while Bhavani Rajput, Athul MS and Ajinkya Pawar contributed with three points each. While Pawar did not start the game against Delhi, he is likely to be a part of this starting seven this time around.

Match: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 33, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 4th January.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

UP vs TAM Dream11 Team

Surjeet Singh, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Sagar Rathee, Nitesh Kumar, Manjeet, Surender Gill.

Captain: Manjeet, Vice-Captain: Surender Gill.

UP vs TAM Predicted Playing 7

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Ankit, Rohit Tomar, Surender Gill, Sumit.

Tamil Thalaivas

Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit Jakhar, Sagar Rathee.