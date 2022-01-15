Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 56 Between UP vs TEL at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST.

Match: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans, Match 56, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 15th January.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

UP vs TEL Dream11 Team

Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surinder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Rajnish.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal  Vice-Captain: Sumit

UP vs TEL Predicted Playing 7 

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Gurdeep

Telugu Titans

Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Rakesh Gowda, Adarsh T, Akash Choudhary, C Arun, Muhammad Shihas