Published: January 15, 2022 2:47 PM IST

UP vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips Vivo Pro Kabaddi Match 56. (Image: Twitter-UP Yoddha)

Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 56 Between UP vs TEL at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST. Match: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans, Match 56, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 15th January. Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST. Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST. Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. UP vs TEL Dream11 Team Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surinder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Rajnish. Captain: Pardeep Narwal Vice-Captain: Sumit UP vs TEL Predicted Playing 7 UP Yoddha Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Gurdeep Telugu Titans Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Rakesh Gowda, Adarsh T, Akash Choudhary, C Arun, Muhammad Shihas

