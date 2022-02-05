UP vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Match: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans, Match 96, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 5th February.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

UP vs TEL Dream11 Team

Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Sandeep Kandola, Akash Choudhary, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Nitesh Kumar.

UP vs TEL Predicted Playing 7

UP Yoddha: Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Aman Hooda.

Telugu Titans: Galla Raju, Rohit Kumar, Akash Choudhary, Adarsh T, C Arun, Prince D, Sandeep Kandola.