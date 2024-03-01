Top Recommended Stories

UPW vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants Aim Maiden Win

UP-W vs GUJ-W, WPL 2024 Live Updates: Stay tuned to this spare for all latest updates from UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match.

Updated: March 1, 2024 8:34 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants,

UP-W vs GUJ-W, WPL 2024 Live Updates: Winless in the tournament so far, Gujarat Giants will be aiming for their maiden win of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, when they take on UP Warriorz in a bottom-of-the-table clash on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Live Updates

  • Mar 1, 2024 8:33 PM IST

    UPW vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants batting woes continue as they aren’t able to open arms in front of Sophie Ecclestone and Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Can Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner spring a surprise? GG 95/3 (15)

  • Mar 1, 2024 7:54 PM IST

    UPW vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2024: OUTTT!!! Beth Mooney is caught by Grace Harris off Sophie Ecclestone. GG 41/1 (6)

  • Mar 1, 2024 7:53 PM IST

    UPW vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2024: Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney gave Gujarat Giants a solid start with 36 without loss in the first five overs.

  • Mar 1, 2024 7:50 PM IST

    UPW vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2024: The game marks the debut of Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu. She came in as a replacement player for UP Warriorz after Lauren Bell withdrew from the tournament.

  • Mar 1, 2024 7:49 PM IST

    UPW vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2024: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the WPL 2024 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru.

