UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 8: All You Need To Know

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 6: After beating defending champions Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz will now lock horns against Gujarat Giants for match 8 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024 which will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. UP Warriorz Women have played three games so far, while Gujarat have played just two games in marquee event. UP-W vs GUJ-W, UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team, UP-W vs GUJ-W, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Dream11, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Playing XI. UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 6: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, 7.30 PM IST.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney

Batters: Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Shweta Sehrawat

All-rounders: Tahila McGrath(c), Ashleigh Gardner(vc), Deepti Sharma, Kathryn Bryce

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarwani.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Probable Playing XIs

UPW-W: Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Vrinda Dinesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani

GG-W: Beth Mooney (C & WK), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Meghna Singh, Lea Tahuhu.

Squads

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c/wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satghare, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Tarannum Pathan

