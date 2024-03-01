UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 8: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 8: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, 7.30 PM IST
UP-W vs GUJ-W, UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team, UP-W vs GUJ-W, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Dream11, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Playing XI.
UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 6: After beating defending champions Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz will now lock horns against Gujarat Giants for match 8 of the ongoing Women's Premier League 2024 which will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. UP Warriorz Women have played three games so far, while Gujarat have played just two games in marquee event.
UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney
Batters: Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Shweta Sehrawat
All-rounders: Tahila McGrath(c), Ashleigh Gardner(vc), Deepti Sharma, Kathryn Bryce
Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarwani.
UP-W vs GUJ-W Probable Playing XIs
UPW-W: Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Vrinda Dinesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani
GG-W: Beth Mooney (C & WK), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Meghna Singh, Lea Tahuhu.
Squads
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c/wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satghare, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Tarannum Pathan
