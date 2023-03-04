Home

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, Playing 11s For Tomorrow’s Match At Dr. DY Patil Stadium, 7:30PM IST, March 5, Sunday

Here is the Women's Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, All You Need To Know

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, Playing 11s For Match 3 Dr. DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 5, Sunday.

TOSS – The Women’s Premier League match toss between UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Time – 7:30 PM IST, March 5, Sunday.

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Stadium.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Beth Mooney

Batters – Deol, Dunkley, Harris, Alyssa Healy

All-rounders – Deepti, Gardner

Bowlers – Ismail, Rana, Ecclestone, Gayakwad

UP-W vs GUJ-W Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Alyssa Healy, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Grace Harris, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail

Gujarat Giants: Meghana, Dottin, Beth Mooney, Dunkley, Gardner, Harleen Doel, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Knawar, Monica Patel

