LIVE Updates UPW vs RCB, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: UP Warriorz Opt To Bowl

LIVE Updates UPW vs RCB, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore would try to get off the two-match losing skid and bounce back with a win against UP Warriorz in the final WPL 2024 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After this, the tournament will shift to New Delhi.
UPW vs RCB Playing XIs
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
