Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates UPW vs RCB, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: UP Warriorz Opt To Bowl
live

LIVE Updates UPW vs RCB, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: UP Warriorz Opt To Bowl

LIVE Updates UPW vs RCB, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: Stay tuned at India.com for all live updates from the match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Updated: March 4, 2024 7:19 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2024, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore news updates, UP-W vs RCB-W, UP-W vs RCB-W News, UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11, UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team, UP-W vs RCB-W Playing XIs, UP-W vs RCB-W Playing XI, UP-W vs RCB-W Venue, UP-W vs RCB-W IN Bengaluru,
UPW vs RCB LIVE (credit: Twitter)

LIVE Updates UPW vs RCB, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore would try to get off the two-match losing skid and bounce back with a win against UP Warriorz in the final WPL 2024 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After this, the tournament will shift to New Delhi.

Trending Now

UPW vs RCB Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Live Updates

  • Mar 4, 2024 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE Updates UPW vs RCB, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: A few minute before the match starts. RCB need to get a good start to their innings in order to put Warriorz under pressure early on.

  • Mar 4, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE Updates UPW vs RCB, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: Final game in the Bengaluru leg. After this, the WPL 2024 tournament will shift in New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

  • Mar 4, 2024 7:08 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

  • Mar 4, 2024 7:07 PM IST

    UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani

  • Mar 4, 2024 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates UPW vs RCB, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: UP Warriorz win the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • Mar 4, 2024 7:04 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.