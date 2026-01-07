UP Warriorz unveils new jersey ahead of WPL 2026, jersey is inspired by...

Home

New Delhi: UP Warriorz on Tuesday revealed their new jersey for the upcoming Women’s Premier League season, which has been created in collaboration with Ekaya Banaras, the team’s official design partner. The design blends Banarasi textile heritage with high-performance sport, capturing the Warriorz values of courage, identity, and fearless cricket.

The UP Warriorz–Ekaya partnership has unveiled the “A Blooming Rebellion” jersey, blending modern sport with timeless craftsmanship. Inspired by Banaras floral heritage and Ekaya’s signature weaving tradition, the design reimagines cultural motifs through a contemporary, performance-focused approach.

Inspired by the symbolism of flowers in Banarasi culture signifying strength, continuity, and renewal, the jersey reimagines the narrative of silk into a striking, future-ready sporting identity. Honouring culture, individuality, and modern femininity, the kit represents women carrying tradition forward while defining it on their own terms.

The Banarasi-inspired motifs have been woven into a streamlined athletic design tailored for the demands of elite T20 cricket, offering comfort, freedom of movement, and a strong visual identity. The jersey is intended to instill a sense of pride and purpose in players, symbolising not just Uttar Pradesh but the broader rise of women’s cricket in India.

The UP Warriorz will wear the new kit throughout the upcoming Women’s Premier League season, with the jersey also set to be available to fans via official merchandise outlets. The team will begin their campaign against Gujarat Giants on January 10 at the DY Patil Stadium.

