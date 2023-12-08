Home

UP Warriorz (UPW), WPL 2024 Auction: List Of Players Bought, Retained, Released, Remaining Purse

UP Warriorz (UPW), WPL 2024 Auction: Get all the latest updates about Mumbai Indians' squad for the upcoming edition of Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL).

UP Warriorz IPL 2024 Full Squad.

Mumbai: The UP Warriorz finished 3rd in the augural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) but had to bow out in the Eliminator in the hands of eventual champions, Mumbai Indians. Leading to the build-up of the second-ever auction, UP will be looking to make the most of their opportunity as they will have the second largest funds among all teams and would have 5 slots to fill.

Out of the 5 slots, they can buy 4 Indians and only one foreigner can be bought. Ahead of the auction, they have left out the likes of Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail, Shivali Shinde and Simran Shaikh from the team. The likes of captain Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone and Tahlia Mcgrath have all been retained by the franchise.

Last season, the Warriorz played a total of 9 matches and managed to win 4 of them and even reached the play-offs.

List of players UPW bought In WPL 2024 Auction

To be updated….

UP Warriorz Retained Players For WPL 2024

Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath.

UP Warriorz Released Players For WPL 2024

Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh.

TOTAL PURSE REMAINING: Rs 40000000

AVAILABLE SLOTS: 5

