UP Warriorz Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Streaming: How To Watch UPW Vs DC Match

UP Warriorz are yet to record a victory over Delhi Capitals in Women’s Premier League. Both teams are yet to win a game in WPL 2024.

Alice Capsey and Jemimah Rodrigues will be key for Delhi Capitals in batting. (Image: DC)

Bengaluru: Having lost their respective opening games, both UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will be aiming for their maiden win of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Incidentally, both teams lost their matches to defending champions Mumbai Indians. While Delhi Capitals are finalists from the previous season, Warriorz made it to the playoffs. As far as Delhi Capitals are concerned, the Meg Lanning-led side did everything right before a last-ball six from S Sajana ended their joy. Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey were all among runs for Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, UP Warriorz surrendered in front of RCB pacer Sobhana Asha, who took a five-wicket haul, thereby losing the game by just two runs.

While all the eyes will be on Capsey for her all-round abilities, the likes of Arundhati Reddy and Marizzane Kapp will be hungry for success. Since the match is going to be played on a new pitch, spinners Radha Yadav and Capsey have a much more crucial role to play.

Head-To-Head

Both teams have played twice in WPL 2023 season with Delhi Capitals winning on all occasions.

When and where the UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals match at WPL 2024 will be played?

The UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals match at WPL 2024 will be played at them Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (February 26). The match starts from 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will live telecast the UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals match at WPL 2024?

Sports18 has the broadcast rights for Women’s Premier League this season. The UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals match at WPL 2024 will be shown live on all Sports18 channels.

Where to get live streaming of UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals match at WPL 2024?

Live streaming of UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals match at WPL 2024 will be available on JioCinema app and website in India.

Squads:

UP Warriorz: Anagha Murali, Danielle Wyatt, Deepti Bhagat, Ekta Bisht, Harshita Madavi, Hayley Matthews, Jincy George, Mady Villiers, Nattakan Chantam, Nida Dar, Ritu Moni, Shefali Verma, Shikha Pandey (c), Simran Bahadur, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Vrushali Bhagat

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu.

