UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match no.2 LIVE streaming details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch Warriorz vs Giants WPL 2026 clash in India online and on TV channel

UPW vs GG: All you need to know about the streaming details for WPL 2026 match no.2 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants..

New Delhi: Two of the most active teams at the mega auction, Meg Lanning-led UP Warriorz and Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants will look to showcase their revamped line-ups when they clash in their season opener at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

When is the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match?

The UP Warriorz take will lock horns against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026 on Saturday, January 10. The match will start at 3 PM IST at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Live streaming and TV details for UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026

The game will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network and streamed online on the JioHotstar platform.

UP Warriorz’s squad for WPL 2026: Meg Lanning (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal, Charli Knott (replacement for Tara Norris)

Gujarat Giants squad for WPL 2026: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni

