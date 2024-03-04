Home

Sports

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Streaming: How To Watch UPW vs RCB Match

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Streaming: How To Watch UPW vs RCB Match

UPW vs RCB, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Streaming: Both teams have faced each other three times. Bangalore won two of them and Warriorz won one

UPW vs RCB Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Streaming: Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz is set to take on Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in 11 of the ongoing edition of the Women’s Premier League 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on March 4. This is the last match of this leg and after this, the WPL 2024 will shift to Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Currently, UPW are on the third spot, followed by RCB who are on the fourth. Both teams will be eyeing a big win and try to get up in the standings.

Trending Now

Head-To-Head

Both teams have faced each other three times and RCB have been victorious two times, meanwhile UPW have only won one.

You may like to read

When and where the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women match at WPL 2024 will be played?

The UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women match at WPL 2024 will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (March 4). The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will live telecast the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women match at WPL 2024?

Sports18 has the broadcast rights for Women’s Premier League this season. The UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women match at WPL 2024 will be shown live on all Sports18 channels.

Where to get live streaming of UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women match at WPL 2024?

Live streaming of UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women match at WPL 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Squads

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.