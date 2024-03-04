Home

Sports

UP Warriorz vs Royals Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 11: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s UP-W vs RCB in Bengaluru

UP Warriorz vs Royals Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 11: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s UP-W vs RCB in Bengaluru

UP-W vs RCB-W, UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team, UP-W vs RCB-W, UP Warriorz vs Royals Challengers Bangalore Dream11, UP Warriorz vs Royals Challengers Bangalore Playing XI.

UP Warriorz vs Royals Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Prediction: All You Need To Know

UP Warriorz vs Royals Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 11: UP Warriorz will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 11th match of the ongoing Women’s Premier League which will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 4. Both UP-W and RCB-W have won two out of their four outings of this season and are currently standing on third and fourth in the points table standings respectively. UP-W vs RCB-W, UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team, UP-W vs RCB-W, UP Warriorz vs Royals Challengers Bangalore Dream11, UP Warriorz vs Royals Challengers Bangalore Playing XI. UP Warriorz vs Royals Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 11: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s UP-W vs RCB in Bengaluru.

Trending Now

UP Warriorz vs Royals Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team

Keeper – Richa Ghosh, Alyssa Healy(c)

You may like to read

Batsmen – Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders – Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Sopie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk, Chamari Atapattu(vc)

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Wareham.

UP Warriorz vs Royals Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (C), K P Navgire, C Atapattu, GM Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, DB Sharma, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, Saima Thakor, S Ecclestone, K Anjali Sarwani, RS Gayakwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: S Mandhana (C), SFM Devine, S Meghana, EA Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), S Molineux, G Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, S Asha, Renuka Singh.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.