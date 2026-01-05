UP Warriorz welcome their captain Meg Lanning in a unique and heartwarming style by…

  • Home
Published: January 5, 2026
New Delhi: UP Warriorz ushered in a new era by celebrating the appointment of Meg Lanning as their captain through a heartwarming fan-centric event organised by Capri Sports. The occasion blended youthful energy, culture, and cricketing inspiration, setting the tone for the franchise’s journey into the upcoming Women’s Premier League season.

A Warm Welcome Led by Young Fans

The celebration was made special by the presence of girls and budding cricketers under the age of 12, who gathered to surprise the newly named captain. Their enthusiasm and excitement reflected the growing influence of women’s cricket among the younger generation.

Music, Culture and a Personal Touch

Meg Lanning was greeted with song and dance as the girls performed a unique medley combining popular Hollywood tracks with culturally inspired melodies. The performances were curated especially for the Australian legend, adding a personal and emotional touch to the welcome.

An Open Interaction with the Captain

During an interactive session, Lanning answered questions from the young fans, offering glimpses into her personal preferences and cricketing journey. She shared that dosa is among her favourite Indian dishes and named Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting as her childhood cricketing idols.

Inspiring the Next Generation

The young girls presented Meg with a message board filled with heartfelt wishes for the season ahead. Lanning responded warmly, signing autographs, posing for photographs, and spending quality time with the children. The moment underlined UP Warriorz’ commitment to nurturing inspiration and ambition beyond the field.

