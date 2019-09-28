UP Yoddha – the UP franchisee of the Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday defeated the home team, Haryana Steelers by 37-30. UP Yoddha are now just one win away from qualifying for the playoffs. In a dramatic encounter, Shrikant Jadhav ended with another Super 10 for the season scoring 11 points in the win. The other top performers included Nitesh Kumar and Surender Gill who scored 7 apiece in defence and attack respectively. UP are now on 58 points from 18 matches and are placed fifth in the points table.

It was good news for UP Yoddha as the team was seeing the return of their star raider Monu Goyat from injury. Backed by the extra fire power in the team, it was the Haryana boy, Surender Gill who got the things going for UP Yoddha with a super raid. UP Yoddha led 4-0 with just a minute into the half.

With the Super Raid Surender Gill also completed his 50 raid points in his first season. It was then Haryana Steelers who came back with a super raid of their own by Vinay. In another few minutes it was Shrikant Jadhav who achieved another milestone of his PKL career passing 350 raid points. UP Yoddha with seven minutes left in the half led 13-7. Haryana had a little burst of points in the end moments of the first half and reduced the gap to 11-15 going into half-time.

The second half started with a super tackle from the young pillars of UP Yoddha. Sumit and Nitesh combined to ensure Vinay isn’t allowed to escape. UP Yoddha had a 7 point lead at the beginning of the second half. It was then Shrikant Jadhav who scored a double pointer in dramatic fashion with his foot just crossing the line and ensuring Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Ravi Kumar were out.

With 15 minutes left in the half now, UP led by 24-16. With 14 minutes left in the half, it seemed Haryana might just make an epic comeback as with the first all-out of the match they reduced the gap to 21-25. Unfortunately for Haryana, all of a sudden they made two errors back to back with first Vinay stepping out of bounds and then Vikas Kandola doing the same on his raid. UP now had a seven point lead at 29-22. It was now UP Yoddha who inflicted an all-out on Haryana and extended the lead to eight points at 36-28. UP Yoddha finally sealed the win by defeating Haryana 37-30.

UP Yoddha will next play on 5th October, 2019 as they face Dabang Delhi in the first match of their home leg at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida.