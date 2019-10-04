UP Yoddha expressed confidence in sealing a third consecutive PKL playoffs spot, with their home-leg getting underway from Saturday at the Greater Noida-based Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. The leg concludes on October 11, 2019, with all games scheduled to start 7:30 PM onwards.

Yoddha launched their home-leg in a glittering ceremony at a city hotel in Greater Noida which was attended by Col. Vinod Bisht, CEO, GMR League Games Pvt. Ltd, Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddha, along with players like their captain Nitesh Kumar and raider and defender Ashu.

Former cricketer, Member of Parliament and The Yoddha’s Brand Ambassador Gautam Gambhir would be present and lead the rendition of the National Anthem at the opening ceremony of the leg.

Yoddha, currently placed sixth in the table with 58 points from 18 matches with 10 wins, 6 losses and 2 draws, had a troubled start to their seventh PKL campaign, but made a scintillating comeback with 10 wins, that included seven in their last 10 games. They are now poised to face table toppers and neighbours Dabang Delhi in the opening game of the Greater Noida leg

In the reverse home leg encounter between the two teams, The Yoddha’s Saturday visitors had the better of the exchanges with the score line reading 36-27 in favour of Delhi. The Yoddha would look forward to return the favour with a win over their neighbours. Vinod Kumar Bisht, CEO, GMR League Games, believes Yoddha can take the confidence of the away leg and can convert it into better performances.

“We have had a good run and we are confident of continuing with the winning momentum and secure the much desired playoffs spot,” he said. “I would like to congratulate the whole team including the coaching staff for their continued efforts that have ensured us good results and I would wish them luck ahead of our home leg. I would also like to take this opportunity to wish luck to all the other teams and hope all our fans get to experience some amazing competitive games.”

The young brigade of UP Yoddha has been the one to watch out for this season, with the likes of Sumit – the second best defender in the league and Surender Gill, now better known as the ‘do-or-die specialist’, catching the eye.

Captain Nitesh said: “We just want to play as a unit and ensure that we win each match. We have found the right combination and we just want to play our natural and fearless game and first ensure a playoff qualification for ourselves.”

Coach Singh further added: “We are taking the home leg as any other normal leg. Though, we have to play more games than what we play when on the road, I believe the local support from our fans will help us immensely. We have a very clear-cut approach; we want to go there with just one thing in our mind and that is to win. We want to back our strengths and stick to the game plan.”