Updated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table after New Zealand’s victory over England

England has slipped further down the table following the home series defeat while New Zealand jumped up to 3rd

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Image of WTC points table. (Credits: AI)

New Zealand’s emphatic 2-1 Test series triumph over England has significantly shaken up the ICC World Test Championship points table for the on-going 2025-27 cycle. Tom Latham’s side’s clinical 160-run triumph at the Trent Bridge in Manchester has propelled them into the 3rd position, solidifying their chances of reaching the final.

While it was an uneventful day for England, not only because of the loss but also for the fact that it was Ben Stokes’ final outing in the longest format as the Three Lions captain. Stokes had announced his decision to retire on the 4th day of the 3rd Test and on his last-ever outing with the bat, the all-rounder scored 30 off 20.

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However, he won’t be particularly satisfied with how things ended for him and his side who are now languishing at the bottom-half of the WTC points table.

Australia currently leads the standings with a dominant points percentile of 87.50%, followed closely by South Africa in second place with 75.00%. New Zealand’s recent success has pushed their own percentile up to an impressive 72.22%, closing the gap on the top two spots.

England has slipped further down the table following the home series defeat. Ben Stokes’ farewell red-ball assignment ended on a disappointing note with the team’s points percentage dropping from 26.39% to 24.36%. Out of the 13 matches they have contested in this cycle, England has managed only four victories while suffering 8 defeats and drawing 1, leaving them stranded in the 7th place.

Where India and other teams stand?

India currently occupies the 5th position on the ladder. They hold a points percentile of 48.15% after playing nine matches, registering four wins, four losses, and one draw. Ahead of India, Bangladesh sits unexpectedly in 4th place with a 58.33% percentile.

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Sri Lanka is just below India in 6th place with 44.44%, while the bottom of the table is rounded out by the West Indies in 8th with 14.81% and Pakistan at the 9th spot with a terrible 8.33% percentile.

While England’s next Test series will be against Pakistan in August, New Zealand will welcome India for a 2-match series later this year.

Updated ICC WTC 2025-27 points table