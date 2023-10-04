Top Recommended Stories

ODI WC 2023 Captain Meet Today: ‘Hospitality Has Been Great in India’ – Babar Azam

Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Captain Meet Today 2:30 PM: All Captains, Vice-captain Name in Today's meeting ahead of 1st (D/N) Match between England vs New Zealand Ahmedabad, October 05, 2023.

Updated: October 4, 2023 4:02 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

ICC Men's World Cup 2023

Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Captain Meet Today: We are a night’s sleep away from the start of the biggest cricketing event – arguably of the decade – the ODI Cricket World Cup. This time it takes place in India and the excitement among the fans is palpable. Today, there is the All Captain’s Meet in Ahmedabad where the opening match of the tournament will also take place between England and New Zealand. Lot’s to look forward to, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Captain Meet Today: Babar on Pakistan’s biggest strength: “We’ve been playing together for the last two years and I think our bowling is our strength.”

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Captain Meet Today: “We will give everything to win this World Cup,” Rohit Sharma says during the Captain’s Meet.

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Captain Meet Today: Guess what, Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson sitting near the 2023 World Cup Trophy. Is that a sign of things to come?

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Captain Meet Today: Babar Azam says, “The hospitality has been excellent in India. We didn’t expect this much, we feel we’re at home only”.

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Captain Meet Today: Rohit Sharma said “I am grateful to lead the Indian in this World Cup”.

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:39 PM IST

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Captain Meet Today: It is unfortunate that no TV channel in Pakistan is broadcasting live event of ICC Captains Corner.

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Captain Meet Today: So yes, former India coach Ravi Shastri gets things underway. The 10 captains, who are backstage, would walk out shortly.

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Captain Meet Today: Meanwhile, Kohli has reached Chennai where he will join the Indian squad for the ODI WC.

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Captain Meet Today: All in readyness for the event to start. Are you excited, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

