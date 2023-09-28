Top Recommended Stories

HIGHLIGHTS | ODI WC 2023 Final Squads: Ashwin or Sundar – Who Will Replace Axar?

LIVE UPDATES | ODI World Cup 2023 Squads Final Submission: Today, September 28, is the last date provided by the ICC for making any changes to the WC squads.

Updated: September 28, 2023 6:10 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

ODI World Cup 2023 Squads Final Submission Date (Image: X)

ODI World Cup 2023 Squads Final Submission: So yes, today is the final date for making changes to ODI World Cup 2023 squads. So, if any team has an injured player and wants to replace him with someone else, today is the last date to make the change and present it to the ICC. From an Indian point of view, Axar Patel has still not recovered from his injury and hence there are whospers that veteran Ravi Ashwin could be included in the side. There is also a report that Marnus Labuschagne may replace injured Ashton Agar in the Australian side

Live Updates

  • Sep 28, 2023 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Squads Final Submission: Time is running out and teams would know that. We are roughly seven hours away from the ICC closing all replacements.

  • Sep 28, 2023 4:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Squads Final Submission: None of the teams have made any formal announcement today. We are expecting some announcement will happen shortly.

  • Sep 28, 2023 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Squads Final Submission: For the unversed, Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq has confirmed that he will retire from ODIs after the ODI WC.

  • Sep 28, 2023 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Squads Final Submission: Sundar was made to open yesterday in the third and final ODI at Rajkot versus Australia. He did not get going like he would have wanted, but he surely showed that he has the promise.

  • Sep 28, 2023 3:41 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Squads Final Submission: The Pakistan team also had a training session today at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium. Babar Azam was seen having a bat in the nets.

  • Sep 28, 2023 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Squads Final Submission: There is a lot of buzz around the ODI WC in India. The warm-up matches start tomorrow and there are three matches to get the season underway.

  • Sep 28, 2023 1:18 PM IST

    India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

  • Sep 28, 2023 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Squads Final Submission: Meanwhile, despite losing the third and final ODI versus Australia, India won the three-match series 2-1.

  • Sep 28, 2023 1:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Squads Final Submission: Pakistan, who arrived in India last evening, would take on New Zealand in their first ODI WC warm-up game. The match would be played behind closed doors.

  • Sep 28, 2023 1:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Squads Final Submission: The Bangladesh World Cup squad has reached Guwahati for their warm-up game.

