New Delhi: UPL Ltd., a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, has always championed the cause of Diversity, Inclusion and Gender Equality. Through the millions of acres served through its crop solutions, UPL understands the incomparable contribution that women provide in the country's agricultural prosperity as growers, agri entrepreneuers, function enablers and business leaders.

With the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup TM being held for the first time in India, UPL is proud to support the tournament and partner with FIFA in being the national supporter for the event.

Through this collaboration, UPL hopes to draw attention to this woman led edition of "The Beautiful Game", as well as the importance of sports in general as a means to a healthy life and promote sustainable personal growth for all.

As the tournament progresses, UPL will keenly observe the progress of the teams and players and endeavour to add more value to the tournament and the future stars of the game.

Mr. Ashish Dobhal, Director, UPL India, said, “It is a moment of pride for us to be able to partner with FIFA for the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India and give us the opportunity to contribute to a set of athletes full of talent and who are redefining success for the female gender in their countries, communities and now, on the global stage. These are true ambassadors of equality and as an entity that holds D&I in the highest regard, we are thrilled to be a part of their journey. We look forward to unique and innovative ways to take this tournament from strength to strength and celebrate diversity the world over!”